Top 10 Indian-origin players who are making waves for other countries

Many Indians are excelling in their fields abroad, from CEOs of multi-millionaire companies to doctors and artists. Many Indian-origin athletes across the globe are also making the country proud in various sports. Here is a list of the top 10 Indian-origin athletes you should know about.

Jason Sangha (Australia)

Jason Jaskirat Singh Sangha is one of the most promising domestic cricketers in Australia. Jason captained the Australian U-19 team in the 2018 U-19 World Cup and was the highest scorer for his country with 229 runs in the tournament. Second, to Sachin Tendulkar, Jason is the youngest cricketer to score a first-class century against England.

Kanak Jha (USA)

Born in Milpitas, California, young table tennis star Kanak is the first American born in or after 2000 to qualify and compete in the Olympics.

Kanak who won a bronze medal at Summer Youth Olympics in 2018, is also the first-ever American man to win a table tennis medal at the Olympics or Youth Olympics Games.

Samir Banerjee (USA)



Samir Banerjee made it to the headlines when won the Wimbledon boys singles title in July 2021. The 17-year-old Indian-American from New Jersey was also congratulated by Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj for his wonderful feat in London.

Dilan Markanday (England)

Playing for one of the most famous English clubs — Tottenham Hotspur, Dilan Markanday is the fifth British-Indian footballer to play for a Premier League club. Dilan also scored 31 goals in 86 matches for the Spurs at the youth level.

Kisona Selavduray (Malaysia)

One of Malaysia's most promising badminton players, Kisona Selavduray has already won six BWF titles so far. Coming from a family of badminton players, Kisona is considered to be one of Malaysia's next-generation players who will continue to assert his country's dominance in the sport.

Abhimanyu Mishra (USA)

Another Indian-origin athlete from New Jersey, USA, Abhimanyu Mishra is the youngest Grand Master in chess history.

Abhimanyu Mishra became the youngest GM in the history of chess eclipsing Sergey Karjakin's record of 12 years and 7 months which has been standing for 19 years now. Abhimanyu has become a GM at the age of 12 years 4 months and 25 days! A simply unbelievable feat!

📷- David Llada pic.twitter.com/G9JmvSmbI1 — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) June 30, 2021

The 12-year-old had achieved his third and final GM norm after beating Indian GM Leon Luke Mendonca in the penultimate round of the Vezerkepzo GM Mix event in Budapest, Hungary.



Tanvir Kang (Canada)

Hailing from Calgary, Tanvir Kang is a key player of the Canada Junior Field Hockey team. He also was a part of the recent 2020 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup squad. In the 13th-14th place-off game against Chile, Tanvir scored the winning goal for Canada to finish 13th on the table.

Karan Patel (USA)

Picked by the Chicago White Sox in 2019, Karan Patel is the first Indian-origin baseball player to be drafted in Major League Baseball. Karan's father Kuldeep Patel has also played international cricket for the US national team.

Yan Dhanda (England)

Yan is an English professional footballer who plays for the Championship club Swansea City. He has also represented England in U-16 and U-17's at the International level.

Ryan Agarwal (USA)