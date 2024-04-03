Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain to train in Turkey ahead of Paris Olympics

Indian women's boxers will travel to Turkey for special training as part of their preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Two-time World Championships gold medallist Nikhat Zareen, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, and Asian Games bronze medal-winning boxers Parveen Hooda, and Preeti Pawar will travel to Turkey after the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports approved their proposals.

Along with the boxers two coaches and a physiotherapist will be travelling to Turkey to help them prepare for the Games.

The decision to send the boxers to a foreign training camp came after the departure of High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne.

So far, India won four quota places in boxing for the Paris Olympics, all of which came in the women's boxing.

Besides the boxers, MOC approved foreign training camps for five Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) listed wrestlers preparing for the upcoming Paris Olympics Qualifiers and Asian Championships, scheduled in Bishkek in April.



Meanwhile, wrestlers Sujeet (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), and Naveen (74kg) will head to Russia along with their sparring partners, coach, and physiotherapists to train ahead of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, scheduled for April 19 to 21.



On the other hand, Indian shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta will head to Italy to train with his coach Daniele Di Spigno to prepare for the ISSF World Cup in Baku.



The Sports Ministry, under its TOPS funding, will cover the airfare, visa cost, accommodation, food, entry fees and local transport. The ministry will also bear the coaching fee of Bhowneesh.

Sreeshankar, Manika to get financial assistance

MOC also approved Asian Games and Commonwealth Games (CWG) medallist Murali Sreeshankar's proposal for financial assistance for his participation in the Diamond League in Suzhou and Doha.

Indian paddler Manika Batra meanwhile will get financial assistance for participation in WTT Feeder Varazdin in Croatia along with financial assistance for her coach Aman Balgu for her participation in the World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualification Event in Havirov, Czech Republic. The ministry also agreed to bear the expenses of her practice partner Kiryl Barabanov during the WTT Feeder Varazdin event.

TOPS will cover their, coaches and psychologist’s airfare, boarding and lodging costs, OPA, Visa Fees and Medical Insurance costs among others.