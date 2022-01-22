Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Preview, Indian athletes, all you need to know

Just 6 months after the end of the Tokyo Olympics, we are set to welcome another sports spectacle in the world. The event that is held every 4 years takes place in countries that have considerably low temperatures and have stable levels of natural ice and snow.

China is set to host the event this year with Beijing welcoming athletes as the host city. We take a look at all the details of the event including the Indian athletes taking part.

Events

The Winter Olympics officially kick off on February 4th and will carry on till February 20th. The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to include a record 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports that will feature approximately 2600+ athletes. The List of sports and disclipines include

1. Biathlon

2. Bobsledding

Bobsleigh

Skeleton

3. Curling

4. Ice hockey

5. Luge

6. Skating

Figure skating

Short track speed skating

Speed skating

7. Skiing

Alpine skiing

Cross-country skiing

Freestyle skiing

Nordic combined

Ski jumping

Snowboarding

Indian athletes

As it stands Arif Khan is the only Indian who has qualified for the Winter Olympics. He became the first Indian to qualify for two events at the Winter Olympics last month when he qualified for the alpine skiing slalom and the giant slalom event consecutively.

There is no more open quotas or qualification rounds for other Indians athletes. There may be other invitational slots extended to Indians though...

Where will it be streamed?

Sony will be the streaming service that will broadcast the Winter Olympics in India. You can catch the event on any one of the Sony Channels while also following live updates on the Winter Olympics website.