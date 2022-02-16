Winter Olympics 2022: India's Arif Khan fails to finish Slalom Run 1

India's lone representative at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Arif Khan's second event - the Slalom Run is being held at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre today.

In the first run of the day, the Kashmiri alpine skier pulled out mid-way during his dash down down the slope and unfortunately has a 'DNF' (Did Not Finish) result from the opening run.

With conditions being trying, Arif Khan had to pause halfway into the run and therefore he failed to finish the complete run. Only 52 skiers out of the 87 that originally started were able to finish the race, in any case.

At the Giant Slalom event on 13th February where Arif Khan also participated, the weather conditions were similarly unfriendly as it was snowing on that day, making visibility an issue. However, Arif Khan had managed to complete both his runs that day and secured the 45th rank on that occasion.



More updates to follow...