Indo-Tibetan Coordination Association calls for boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics

In the latest set of jarbs between Indian and China, there has been a call to boycott next years edition of the Winter Olympics. Beijing will be the host city in 2022 and the Tibetan Coordination Association has stated that India must consider boycotting the games.

BR Kundal, President of the Committee made the call at a press conference in Shimla where he mentioned that both the border dispute last year and human rights violations in Tibet over time should be considered when boycotting the Winter Games. Both these issues have been seriously contested by China and India for several decades now with tensions escalating over the past year. The infamous Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 also caused tensions to go to an all time low between the two countries. China and Tibet have always been at loggerheads since the 1960s and India has eventually become involved in the matter over the years.

The committee also said that India must consider making Kailash Mansarovar as an independent entity. The other issues taken up were regarding the economic boycott of India, making people aware of how India can help Tibet and awareness of unions in helping in the fight against China.



