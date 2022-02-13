Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Arif Khan registers India's best-ever performance in Giant Slalom; finishes 45th
The only Indian athlete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Arif Khan, finished 45th in the Alpine Skiing Giant Slalom earlier today. The 31-year-old clocked 2:47.24 to earn India's best-ever finish in Giant Slalom at the Winter Games.
What makes Arif Khan's performance even more noteworthy is the fact that out of the 89 skiers in contention, only 46 managed to complete both the races.
Arif clocked 1:22.35 in the first race and backed it up with 1:24.89 in the second. His overall timing was 37.89 seconds behind the leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.
