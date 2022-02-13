Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Arif Khan registers India's best-ever performance in Giant Slalom; finishes 45th

The only Indian athlete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Arif Khan, finished 45th in the Alpine Skiing Giant Slalom earlier today. The 31-year-old clocked 2:47.24 to earn India's best-ever finish in Giant Slalom at the Winter Games.

India's performance in Men's #GiantSlalom at the #WinterOlympics:



1968 - Jeremy Bujakowski - 65th

1992 - Nanak Chand - 82nd

1992 - Chuni Lal - DNF

2006 - Hira Lal - DNF

2010 - Jamyang Namgial - 81st

2014 - Himanshu Thakur - 72nd



What makes Arif Khan's performance even more noteworthy is the fact that out of the 89 skiers in contention, only 46 managed to complete both the races.

Arif clocked 1:22.35 in the first race and backed it up with 1:24.89 in the second. His overall timing was 37.89 seconds behind the leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.