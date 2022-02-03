2022 Winter Olympics: Indian manager tests negative for Covid-19

The manager of the Indian contingent for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Abbas Wani, has now tested negative for Covid-19 just a day after testing positive, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, Narinder Batra said.



"The manager of the Indian team Abbas Wani tested negative in 2 tests done on him in the last 24 hours. Hence, the entire Indian contingent in Beijing is Covid Free," Batra said in an official statement.

Wani was reported to have been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus yesterday when the Indian landed in the Beijing airport.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from 4th February 2022 to 20th February 2022. The sole Indian in action, Arif Khan, will be seen competing in two alpine skiing events - slalom and giant slalom during the course of the quadrennial event.