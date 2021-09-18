2022 Beijing Winter Olympics motto revealed

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics organising committee revealed the quadrennial event's official motto during an event at the Beijing Captial Museum on Friday.

"Together for a Shared Future," was revealed as the motto for the games calling on humankind to stay cooperative and united to solve the global challenges together in future.

The motto was selected after a long selection process, involving a total of 79 proposals.





"The unveiling of the slogan is expected to capture more attention from all over the world to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Hopefully, it will trigger greater interest in the Games and help get more people involved in welcoming the gala event," the executive president of the organising committee, Chen Jining said.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics is expected to be held in the Chinese capital from 4th February to 20th February 2022, with all rigorous covid-19 protocols.







