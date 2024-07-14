Paris 2024: What is Breaking, the new Olympic sport?

The anticipation for the Paris 2024 Olympics is reaching its peak as the countdown is nearly over.

Paris is gearing up for a remarkable transformation with only a few days left until the grand opening. Following the addition of three new sports at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the upcoming games will see the debut of Breaking, set to take place in the streets of Paris.

History

Breakdancing, also known as b-boying, b-girling, or breaking, emerged in the early 1970s from African American and Puerto Rican communities in the United States.

Since then the dance form has expanded globally, with an array of organizations and independent competitions supporting its growth and finally making its way into the greatest sporting event in the world.

Breaking debuted in the Olympic movement at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018, capturing significant attention.

Recognizing its potential to engage younger audiences, IOC President Thomas Bach announced in 2020 that breakdancing would be included in the 2024 Paris Olympics - a broader initiative to make the Olympics more appealing to youths.

Breakdancing is debuting as an Olympic sport in Paris this year, and Japan’s only club for elderly breakdancers is in on the trend: pic.twitter.com/ZepdOex3Vz — DW News (@dwnews) June 20, 2024

The event



The Olympic breaking comprises events in men's and women's categories where 16 participants will compete against each other in a round-robin format followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals, and ultimately the finals.

Each battle will be a best-of-three format, with breakers given one minute to perform their routines. When one breaker finishes, the opponent must immediately begin their routine.

Judging Criteria

A panel of three or more judges will assess the performances and give a score based on different parameters, each with a different weightage.

Technique, performativity, and creativity will constitute 60 per cent of the total score, while variety, musicality, and personality will make up the remaining 40 per cent. A distinctive aspect of this event is that the dancers will not know the music ahead of time, adding an element of spontaneity to their performances.

B-boy Victor Montolavo of the United States has emerged as the top contender for the gold medal in the men's category after securing victory at the 2023 World Championships and earning a spot in the upcoming Olympics.

Meanwhile, in the women's category, B-girl Dominika Banevic of Lithuania, who will turn 17 this year, is poised to be the favourite. Another athlete to watch out for is the top-ranked Australian female breaker, Rachel Gunn, a university lecturer by profession.

Kayak Cross, a thrilling new addition to the Olympic programme, will also make its debut at the Paris Games under the Canoe Slalom discipline. It will be the first time, at the Olympics, athletes in Canoe Slalom will not only race against the clock but also against each other.

Skateboarding and sports climbing, introduced as optional sports in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will be part of the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024. However, they will not feature in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.