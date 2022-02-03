Olympic Vithi — Statues of Indian Olympic and Paralympic medallists to be installed in Delhi

The Power Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has announced that it will dedicate a 1km long stretch in the city from Mukundpur to MCD Colony to Indian Olympics and Paralympics heroes, by installing their statues. This project by the PWD has been named as Olympic Vithi or Olympic Boulevard.



This project is expected to be undertaken under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's streetscaping project, according to a report in The Indian Express. The Olympic Vithi will be given a sports makeover with statues of players like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu and others.

The statues are expected to be 15 to 20 feet in height with 2-3mm thick metal sheets, integrated with a lighting system for aesthetics.

The Delhi government is also said to be looking at this as a way to inspire the youth from the region to take up more and more sports. Reports also suggest that the 1km stretch will also have a synthetic cycle track, open gyms and children's play area with equipment like swing, see-saw and others.

The estimated cost for the project is INR. 19.30 crore and a tender for the same has already been released. The entire stretch is expected to be remodelled by the month of August.