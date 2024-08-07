Olympics 2024: Vinesh's historic win and other highlights from Day 11

Sports is a great leveler they say and on the 11th Day of the 2024 Paris Olympics, it proved to be one.

The date of 06th August will be forever remembered for one of the greatest stories of Indian sports and that is Vinesh Phogat.

Much maligned for her involvement in the protest against former WFI Chief last year, Vinesh Phogat stunned world number one and reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki in the first round of women's 50kg wrestling.

After that, she went on to beat Oksana Livach and Guzman Lopez to become the first-ever Indian woman wrestler in the final at the Olympics.

However, Vinesh's high was followed by heartbreak when the Indian men's hockey team went down against Germany in the semis.

Here are all the highlights of the Indian athletes from Day 11 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Table Tennis:

Indian men's team consisting of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manav Thakkar, and Harmeet Desai lost the round of 16 game against China 0-3. Up against the top seed, the Indian team didn't have much chance.

Wrestling:

Vinesh Phogat started the day with a bang when she stunned the defending world champion Yui Susaki in the first round of the women's 50kg category.

Executing a perfect strategy, Vinesh held onto her defence and attacked in the last few seconds taking Susaki by surprise.

After Susaki, Vinesh defeated Oksana and Guzman in further rounds to make it to the finals. She will play against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the U.S. for the gold medal

Athletics:

Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra was nonchalant in the qualification round of men's javelin throw and recorded a throw of 89.34m in the very first throw to qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, Kishore Jena produced a throw of 80.73m but unfortunately, that mark put him in 18th position and kept him out of the finals.



Kiran Pahal’s charge in the Women’s 400m ended when she finished last in her Repechage heats with a timing of 52.59s.

Hockey:

The Indian men's team suffered a heartbreaking semi-final loss against World Champions Germany and will play the bronze medal match against Spain.

India began well and took the lead via Harmanpreet before Germany equalized and then nudged ahead 2-1.



But then Sukhjeet scored to level the match 2-2.



Germany, however, scored their 3rd goal with 6 minutes remaining and thereafter, held on to the lead despite multiple Indian attacks.



With India losing 2-3 to Germany, their four-decade-long wait to make an Olympic final continues.