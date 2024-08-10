Olympics 2024: USA skateboarder Nyjah Huston criticises medal quality

Nyjah Huston, a celebrated member of the USA skateboarding team at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has recently raised concerns about the quality of his bronze medal.

Huston, who secured third place in men's street skateboarding on July 30, took to social media to highlight an issue that might affect not just his own experience but the perception of the medals awarded at Paris 2024.

In a candid video posted on Instagram, the 29-year-old athlete revealed the deteriorating condition of his medal.

"These Olympic medals look good when they are brand new," said Huston.

"But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they’re apparently not as high quality as you would think," he added.



The medal, according to Huston, showed clear signs of wear, including chipping and discolouration, raising questions about its durability.

Huston’s revelation came at a time when the Paris 2024 Olympics are already under the spotlight for their unique approach to medal design.

The bronze medals, made primarily from copper, tin, and zinc, were further distinguished by incorporating a piece of iron taken from the Eiffel Tower during renovation work.

This innovative design was meant to symbolize the blend of tradition and modernity but has now become a point of debate.

Paris 2024 organisers have acknowledged the issue, stating that they are working closely with Monnaie de Paris, the institution responsible for medal production and quality control.

The statement reassures that any damaged medals will be replaced and engraved identically to the originals.

Huston's experience highlights a broader concern among athletes who view their Olympic medals as not only symbols of personal achievement but as cherished mementoes.

The integrity of these awards is crucial, and any issues with their quality could impact the athletes' satisfaction and the overall perception of the Games.