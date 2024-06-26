US athletes criticize WADA ahead of Paris 2024

The USA athletes have expressed serious concerns about the effectiveness of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in ensuring fair competition as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach.

Two former gold medallists, Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt, delivered testimonies before a House subcommittee, highlighting their loss of faith in WADA's ability to prevent doping.

These testimonies came in the wake of revelations earlier this year that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Despite these positive tests, WADA allowed the athletes to compete, resulting in five of the swimmers winning medals, including three golds. This situation has reignited concerns over doping in sports and the integrity of international competitions.

Schmitt was part of the US 800-meter freestyle relay team that finished a close second to China at the Tokyo Games. Both teams broke the previous world record in that relay, but Schmitt expressed lingering doubts about the legitimacy of the results.

“We raced hard. We trained hard. We followed every protocol. We accepted our defeat with grace,” Schmitt said. “Many of us will be haunted by this podium finish that may have been impacted by doping,” he added.

Eleven of the Chinese swimmers who tested positive before Tokyo are set to compete again in Paris, increasing the concerns of US athletes and officials.

Reacting to that, Phelps said, “Sitting here once again, it is clear to me that any attempts of reform at WADA have fallen short,” Phelps said, criticizing the agency’s systemic issues.

The global doping regulator accepted Chinese anti-doping officials’ conclusion that the 23 athletes had ingested the banned substance through contaminated food at a hotel.



This explanation has been met with scepticism. US Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart called the finding 'outrageous,' noting that the drug in question is only available in pill form.



The United States contributes more funding to WADA than any other country, including nearly $3.7 million this year.



Tygart suggested conditioning future US funding of WADA on reforms within the agency, an idea supported by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. “I think the threat of that, if not actually suspending (funding) for a period of time, will go a long way to influence the truth getting out,” Tygart said. “We should ensure that our money is going for a good purpose and right now it’s absolutely not,” he added.



This controversy casts a long shadow over the upcoming Paris Olympics. Indian athletes, who have long strived for a level playing field on the world stage, will be watching developments closely. The hope is that a stronger, more transparent WADA will ensure fair competition for all athletes, including those from India.

