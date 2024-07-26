Twenty Inspire Institute of Sport athletes join Team India’s hunt for Olympic glory

As the 33rd Olympics kicks off, the eyes of the world will be on Paris.

For the next fortnight, with the finest athletes from across the globe striving for immortality, a breathtaking spectacle is set to unfold.

India's chosen 117 have assembled to fulfill the aspirations of an entire nation. They are leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of Olympic glory, dedicating themselves to rigorous training and mental preparation.

Their journey represents the hopes and dreams of millions, and their commitment to excellence is unwavering.

From early morning workouts to late-night practice sessions, these athletes embody the spirit of perseverance and resilience, ready to face the world's best with determination and pride.

Scheduled to commence with an Opening Ceremony at the Stade de France, a blend of young and experienced athletes are all set to represent India at the Summer Games, including 20 from the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

The IIS athletes, among India's top medal prospects, include reigning Olympic and World Championship Gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

He will be joined by several national record holders, such as long-distance runners Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, long jumper Jeswin Aldrin, wrestler Antim Panghal, and rower Balraj Panwar.

Highlighting the growth of athletics in India, 15 of the 29-member track and field team hail from IIS.



Defending champion Neeraj Chopra will aim for a historic second Olympic medal in the men’s javelin throw.

Long-distance runners Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary will compete in the 3000m steeplechase, with Chaudhary also running the 5000m event.

Parul, the national record holder in the women’s 5000m with a time of 15:10.35 at the Track Festival in California last year, is the only Indian track and field athlete participating in two events at the Games.

Ankita Dhyani, who won gold at the Inter-State Athletics Championships in June with a time of 16:10.31, will also compete in the 5000m in Paris.

Asian Athletics Championship 2023 gold medalist Abdulla Aboobacker will compete for an Olympic medal in the men’s triple jump, alongside National Record holder Praveen Chithravel, who earned bronze at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India's six-member men’s relay team features five IIS athletes: Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Rajesh Raman, and Mijo Chacko Kurian. They will compete in the men’s 4x400m relay, while Jyothika Sri Dandi, Poovamma MR, and Vithya Ramraj will represent IIS in the women’s 4x400m relay.

In boxing, IIS’s World Championship bronze medalist Nishant Dev (71 kg) and Women’s World Boxing Championship breakthrough talent Preeti Sai Pawar (54 kg) will be key contenders.

In wrestling, Asian Games bronze medalist Antim Panghal will compete in the 53kg category, and Asian Championships 2023 bronze medalist Nisha Dahiya secured her spot in the 68kg category.

The success of IIS athletes across various disciplines underscores the impact of donor-led programs initiated by JSW Sports.

The Gameskraft Foundation collaborated with IIS in 2023 to establish the Gameskraft Foundation Athletics Centre of Excellence, providing top-tier training and facilities for young Indian sports talents.

IIS's longstanding partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank supports boxer training at the Kotak Karma Contact Sports Centre, a premier facility at the IIS campus in Vijayanagar.

The recent collaboration with IndusInd Bank launched the CSR initiative 'Wrestle for Glory,' empowering 50 promising female wrestlers nationwide.

Additionally, IIS partnered with Mizuho Bank Ltd. to create the Mizuho High-Performance Swimming Programme, aiming to elevate Indian swimmers to the highest levels of international competition.

Furthermore, IIS's strategic alliance with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) facilitated the qualification of 21 shooters for the Paris Olympics. JSW Sports funded high-performance resources and expert training to refine the shooters' skills.

Rushdee Warley, Chief Executive Officer of IIS, expressed pride in their athletes competing on the world stage: "To have our athletes compete at the world's most prestigious stage is a moment of great pride for us. The Olympics is a dream opportunity for any sportsperson in their lives, and they have come a long way through their hard work and sacrifices. We are looking forward to seeing them perform at their very best in Paris. The level of talent and skill in India’s contingent for Paris is truly remarkable and we are confident that all of them will leave a huge mark with their performances."