Olympics 2024: Top 5 moments from the Closing Ceremony in Paris
From athletes' singalong together to Tom Cruise Hollywood style entry we had it all in the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics.
The 2024 Paris Olympics drew to a close with a spectacular closing ceremony that blended French elegance, global star power, and a Hollywood handover to Los Angeles for the 2-2028 Olympics.
Here are the top 5 moments that made it a night to remember.
The Parade of Nations
It was a heartwarming tradition, athletes from all participating countries paraded together, celebrating their achievements and the spirit of sportsmanship.
The energy was contagious as the athletes waved to the crowd and enjoyed their final moments in the spotlight.
Paris Olympics medallists Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh were the flag-bearers from India at the closing ceremony.
Athlete Karaoke Sing along
The world's greatest athletes showcased their vocal talents in a joyful sing-along to Queen's iconic anthem, "We Are the Champions."
This spontaneous moment of unity and camaraderie was a heartwarming reminder of the shared Olympic spirit.
Tom Cruise's "Mission Impossible" Arrival
In a true Hollywood moment, Tom Cruise made a dramatic entrance, descending from the stadium roof to the iconic "Mission: Impossible" theme.
This surprise appearance added a touch of blockbuster excitement to the proceedings.
The Olympic Flame
French swimmer Leon Marchand entered the Stade de France with a massive roar and he soon passed the Olympic flame to the flag bearer of France Antoine Dupont, gold medallist with the men’s rugby sevens team, passed the French national flag over to the French Paralympic team.
A timely reminder Paris 2024’s Olympic chapter may be coming to an end, but the Paralympic Games will thrill us beginning with the Opening Ceremony on 28 August.
Los Angeles 2028 takes over the Baton
The handover to the next host city, Los Angeles, featured a star-studded performance by Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre, beamed live from Venice Beach.
This energetic showcase set the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable Olympics in 2028.
In a symbolic gesture, the mayor of Paris passed the Olympic flag to the mayor of the next host city, marking the official transition to the next Games.