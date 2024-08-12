Olympics 2024: Top 5 moments from the Closing Ceremony in Paris

﻿The 2024 Paris Olympics drew to a close with a spectacular closing ceremony that blended French elegance, global star power, and a Hollywood handover to Los Angeles for the 2-2028 Olympics.

Here are the top 5 moments that made it a night to remember.

The Parade of Nations

It was a heartwarming tradition, athletes from all participating countries paraded together, celebrating their achievements and the spirit of sportsmanship.

The energy was contagious as the athletes waved to the crowd and enjoyed their final moments in the spotlight.

Paris Olympics medallists Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh were the flag-bearers from India at the closing ceremony.

Manu Bhaker & PR Sreejesh holding the tricolor high and carrying the pride of 1.4 billion people! 🇮🇳💥🫶#Paris2024 #Olympics #TeamIndia #ClosingCeremony



(📸: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu) pic.twitter.com/uJJobll2lD — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 11, 2024

Athlete Karaoke Sing along



The world's greatest athletes showcased their vocal talents in a joyful sing-along to Queen's iconic anthem, "We Are the Champions."

This spontaneous moment of unity and camaraderie was a heartwarming reminder of the shared Olympic spirit.

We Are the Champions, indeed! 🎤



It’s time for a singalong in the Stade de France. 🏟️#Paris2024 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/OTkvqyxirq — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 11, 2024

Tom Cruise's "Mission Impossible" Arrival



In a true Hollywood moment, Tom Cruise made a dramatic entrance, descending from the stadium roof to the iconic "Mission: Impossible" theme.

“Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to bring the Olympic flag to Los Angeles.”



Tom Cruise: #Paris2024 #LA28 #ClosingCeremony



📸 Tom Cruise, Olympics pic.twitter.com/gkMmCUEb0P — GSC (@GSCinemas) August 11, 2024

This surprise appearance added a touch of blockbuster excitement to the proceedings.



The Olympic Flame



French swimmer Leon Marchand entered the Stade de France with a massive roar and he soon passed the Olympic flame to the flag bearer of France Antoine Dupont, gold medallist with the men’s rugby sevens team, passed the French national flag over to the French Paralympic team.

Le flamme Olympique s'éteint 😢

-

The Olympic flame goes out 😢#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Xo3vgziZmk — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) August 11, 2024

A timely reminder Paris 2024’s Olympic chapter may be coming to an end, but the Paralympic Games will thrill us beginning with the Opening Ceremony on 28 August.



Los Angeles 2028 takes over the Baton

The handover to the next host city, Los Angeles, featured a star-studded performance by Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre, beamed live from Venice Beach.

This energetic showcase set the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable Olympics in 2028.



In a symbolic gesture, the mayor of Paris passed the Olympic flag to the mayor of the next host city, marking the official transition to the next Games.



🇫🇷🤝🇺🇸



From Paris to LA. The Olympic flag is officially handed over! 🏳️#Paris2024 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/APPVwv17YV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 11, 2024



