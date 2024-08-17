Olympics
'Kangaroo Paw' and other moments of Olympic madness
From the highly contentious to the visibly absurd, the Paris Olympics produced several controversial moments.
For over a fortnight, numerous sporting triumphs aside, the Paris Olympics witnessed a series of high-profile controversies and cultural clashes as well.
From chaotic football matches to dramatic debates over artistic portrayals and unexpected performances, the Games were anything but ordinary.
Here ae five such incidents that captured the public's attention and stirred global discussion.
1. Chaotic Opening
An upset in the making turned into a controversy when a dramatic equalizer in the final moments of the Paris Olympics group stage football match between Morocco and Argentina sparked chaos and pandemonium on the field.
Morocco had dominated the first half, leading 2-0 with both goals scored by Sofiane Rahimi. The intensity rose when Argentina's Simeone scored, narrowing the gap to 2-1 with 20 minutes left in the game.
As the match entered 15 minutes of stoppage time, Argentina's Medina scored a controversial equalizer, triggering a violent reaction from Moroccan fans who hurled flares, bottles, and cups onto the field and even invaded the pitch forcing the game to be suspended.
The teams exited as VAR reviewed the goal, with players returning an hour later to resume play.
Eventually, the officials overturned the goal, leading to celebrations from Morocco’s bench. The match briefly resumed and concluded with Morocco winning 2-1.
2. Divine Debate
Every play has its share of drama. This time though, the drama did not play out on a sporting field but instead unfolded before television audiences at the opening ceremony, where a segment featuring artists in drag sparked controversy owing to its visible resemblance to Leonardo Da Vinci's painting, The Last Supper.
This led to backlash on social media, with some accusing the depiction as mocking Christianity and calling for a boycott of the Games.
While many saw the moment as an inclusive celebration for the LGBTQ+ community, others criticized it as insulting to Christians.
The official X account for the Olympics clarified that the segment was intended to depict Dionysus, the Greek god of wine-making and ecstasy, and was not meant to represent The Last Supper.
3. Boxing Backlash
Speculation about the gender of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif intensified after her opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, conceded just 46 seconds into their round in the women’s 66kg category.
This incident sparked a flurry of debate internationally and also on social media, including on X, with prominent figures like JK Rowling, Logan Paul, and Elon Musk claiming that Khelif was biologically male and shouldn’t have competed in women’s boxing.
The speculation was fueled after it was revealed that Khelif had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championship for failing gender eligibility tests.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC), however, defended Khelif, affirming her as biologically female and subsequently stripped the IBA of its recognition as the governing body of boxing before the Paris Games.
Khelif went on to win the gold medal in her category.
4. Pineapple Play
Hong Kong fencer Cheung Ka-long’s victory over Italy’s Filippo Macchi at the Paris Olympics sparked an international social media frenzy between the two countries.
Cheung's 15-14 win in the men’s foil not only made him the first Hong Kong athlete to secure two gold medals, following his triumph in Tokyo 2020, but also rallied support from many Hongkongers on social media. Meanwhile, many Italians protested, claiming Macchi had been unfairly deprived of gold.
The closely contested bout saw three stoppages for video reviews to determine the decisive point, as the fencing machine registered simultaneous hits from both fencers. The final point was awarded to Cheung, leading to protests from the Italian team.
In response, Cheung’s supporters celebrated by posting about pineapple pizzas often regarded as a culinary faux pas in Italian cuisine, when Italians were complaining about the win.
5. Internet Breaks over Break-dancer
Australian break-dancer Rachel Gunn, who competes under the name RayGun, was mocked for her performance at the Paris Olympics.
Dubbed "Kangaroo Paw," Rachel was eliminated from the B-Girls competition after scoring zero, prompting a mix of ridicule and admiration for her unique style.
Her performance even drew criticism internationally, including from the Jimmy Fallon Show in the U.S., and from many Australians questioning her selection when other talented breakdancers were available.
The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has strongly condemned an online petition criticizing Gunn’s selection for the Paris Olympics. The petition, which has collected over 45,000 signatures, demands an apology from Gunn and Australia’s Olympic Chef de Mission, Anna Meares, alleging flaws in the selection process.
Meanwhile, breaking, which made its debut at the Paris Games, will not be included in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.