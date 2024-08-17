'Kangaroo Paw' and other moments of Olympic madness

For over a fortnight, numerous sporting triumphs aside, the Paris Olympics witnessed a series of high-profile controversies and cultural clashes as well.

From chaotic football matches to dramatic debates over artistic portrayals and unexpected performances, the Games were anything but ordinary.



Here ae five such incidents that captured the public's attention and stirred global discussion.

1. Chaotic Opening

An upset in the making turned into a controversy when a dramatic equalizer in the final moments of the Paris Olympics group stage football match between Morocco and Argentina sparked chaos and pandemonium on the field.

Morocco had dominated the first half, leading 2-0 with both goals scored by Sofiane Rahimi. The intensity rose when Argentina's Simeone scored, narrowing the gap to 2-1 with 20 minutes left in the game.



As the match entered 15 minutes of stoppage time, Argentina's Medina scored a controversial equalizer, triggering a violent reaction from Moroccan fans who hurled flares, bottles, and cups onto the field and even invaded the pitch forcing the game to be suspended.

The teams exited as VAR reviewed the goal, with players returning an hour later to resume play.

Eventually, the officials overturned the goal, leading to celebrations from Morocco’s bench. The match briefly resumed and concluded with Morocco winning 2-1.

SHOCKING NEWS 🚨 MASSIVE Chaos at Paris Olympics on the first day. Match suspended. Fans stormed the pitch.



Argentina vs Morocco men's football game was suspended due to Hooliganism.



Angry Morocco fans invade Pitch and scare Argentina players with Crackers.



They threw fire… pic.twitter.com/3zd2CdaWmT — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) July 24, 2024

2. Divine Debate



Every play has its share of drama. This time though, the drama did not play out on a sporting field but instead unfolded before television audiences at the opening ceremony, where a segment featuring artists in drag sparked controversy owing to its visible resemblance to Leonardo Da Vinci's painting, The Last Supper.

This led to backlash on social media, with some accusing the depiction as mocking Christianity and calling for a boycott of the Games.

While many saw the moment as an inclusive celebration for the LGBTQ+ community, others criticized it as insulting to Christians.

The official X account for the Olympics clarified that the segment was intended to depict Dionysus, the Greek god of wine-making and ecstasy, and was not meant to represent The Last Supper.

The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/FBlQNNUmvV — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

3. Boxing Backlash



Speculation about the gender of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif intensified after her opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, conceded just 46 seconds into their round in the women’s 66kg category.

This incident sparked a flurry of debate internationally and also on social media, including on X, with prominent figures like JK Rowling, Logan Paul, and Elon Musk claiming that Khelif was biologically male and shouldn’t have competed in women’s boxing.

The speculation was fueled after it was revealed that Khelif had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championship for failing gender eligibility tests.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), however, defended Khelif, affirming her as biologically female and subsequently stripped the IBA of its recognition as the governing body of boxing before the Paris Games.

Khelif went on to win the gold medal in her category.

Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

4. Pineapple Play



Hong Kong fencer Cheung Ka-long’s victory over Italy’s Filippo Macchi at the Paris Olympics sparked an international social media frenzy between the two countries.

Cheung's 15-14 win in the men’s foil not only made him the first Hong Kong athlete to secure two gold medals, following his triumph in Tokyo 2020, but also rallied support from many Hongkongers on social media. Meanwhile, many Italians protested, claiming Macchi had been unfairly deprived of gold.

The closely contested bout saw three stoppages for video reviews to determine the decisive point, as the fencing machine registered simultaneous hits from both fencers. The final point was awarded to Cheung, leading to protests from the Italian team.

In response, Cheung’s supporters celebrated by posting about pineapple pizzas often regarded as a culinary faux pas in Italian cuisine, when Italians were complaining about the win.

congrats to cheung ka-long for the gold medal at the olympics! narrowly beating filippo macchi 15-14



italians seethed so pizza hut hong kong released pineapple on pizza to troll 😂😭



💪🇭🇰 pic.twitter.com/EH8oyRNyH2 — Ｌ５４９ Ｃｙｂｅｒ－Ｎｏｉｒ 🇬🇧😘✈️💣💥🇩🇪😭 (@Genocide_Desire) August 12, 2024

5. Internet Breaks over Break-dancer



Australian break-dancer Rachel Gunn, who competes under the name RayGun, was mocked for her performance at the Paris Olympics.

Dubbed "Kangaroo Paw," Rachel was eliminated from the B-Girls competition after scoring zero, prompting a mix of ridicule and admiration for her unique style.

Her performance even drew criticism internationally, including from the Jimmy Fallon Show in the U.S., and from many Australians questioning her selection when other talented breakdancers were available.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has strongly condemned an online petition criticizing Gunn’s selection for the Paris Olympics. The petition, which has collected over 45,000 signatures, demands an apology from Gunn and Australia’s Olympic Chef de Mission, Anna Meares, alleging flaws in the selection process.

Meanwhile, breaking, which made its debut at the Paris Games, will not be included in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

This is Rachael Gunn, she has a PhD in cultural movement and convinced Australia to pay for her trip to the Paris Olympics.



She participated in break dancing and got 0 points.



🐐 😂pic.twitter.com/8PULsMBxxN — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) August 10, 2024



