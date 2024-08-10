Thomas Bach to step down as IOC President next year

Thomas Bach, the long-serving President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), announced on Saturday that he will step down from his position next year, reaffirming the importance of leadership change in the Olympic movement.

Bach, who has led the IOC since September 2013, will conclude his tenure as planned when his 12-year term limit expires.

Despite calls from IOC members last year to consider altering the rules to extend his presidency, the 70-year-old Bach emphasized the necessity for fresh leadership to navigate the evolving challenges faced by the Olympic movement, including the increasing digitization and political complexities of the world.

NEWS: He is stepping down. The Sun King ends his IOC presidency in Athens in 2025. Thomas Bach says he is handing over the IOC in the best possible shape and does not want to violate the basic rules of good governance. pic.twitter.com/3VznGamer5 — SPORT & POLITICS (@JensWeinreich) August 10, 2024

"New times are calling for new leaders," Bach stated during his address to the IOC membership in Paris.



He mentioned that he believes the organization is best served by adhering to its principles of governance and respecting the established term limits.

Bach expressed confidence in the state of the IOC as he prepares to hand over the reins, noting that he is leaving the organization in a strong and stable position.

He stressed that his decision is rooted in a commitment to the core values of good governance and the belief that the Olympics will benefit from a transition in leadership.