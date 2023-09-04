Strong case for India to host 2036 Olympic Games: IOC President

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has said there is a "strong case" for India to host the Olympic Games in 2036. India's sports minister Anurag Thakur had announced earlier that a brief of India's 2036 Olympics bid will be presented to the IOC when its Session is held in Mumbai from October 15 to 17.

"That's up to India. Here our doors and hearts are wide open. India is flourishing and developing and how India now is embracing Olympic sports. India can play a much more important role in the Olympic Movement and for the Olympic Movement to have such a growth potential as with India," Bach told CNBC-TV18.

"India is the most populous nation on this planet. India, with its flourishing sports movement is going beyond the more traditional sports and embracing more and more Olympic sports," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat had earlier announced it was aiming to bag hosting rights for the 2036 Games and that authorities will engage with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about organising the quadrennial sporting event in the western state.

Interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics had earlier been expressed by officials in countries including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia, Qatar and South Korea.

If India's bid is successful, India will be the fourth Asian country to host the Games after Japan, South Korea and China.