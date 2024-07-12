Sports Minister Mandaviya urges optimal athlete preparation for Olympics

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called on all stakeholders involved in the preparation of Indian athletes for the upcoming Paris Olympics to ensure that the athletes are in peak mental and physical condition. This statement was made during a high-level meeting on Friday, where the minister emphasized the importance of optimal preparation for the elite players competing on the global stage.

A total of 118 Indian athletes, including 48 women, will participate in the Paris Games across 16 sports disciplines. Among these, 72 athletes are set to make their Olympic debut, with 26 qualifying through the government's ambitious Khelo India program.

"As our athletes enter this critical phase of preparation and competition, it's essential that we ensure they are in the best physical and mental condition to excel," Mandaviya stated, underscoring the significance of comprehensive support and meticulous preparation.

To bolster these efforts, the ministry has established a coordination group aimed at providing holistic support to athletes, addressing any issues that may arise in the lead-up to and during the Paris Games. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to peak performance.

Minister Mandaviya also expressed satisfaction that over 80% of the qualified athletes are currently training in various locations across Europe, a strategic move to minimize acclimatization issues.



"The government is committed to providing comprehensive support to Indian athletes through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), ensuring they have the best possible preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympics," the sports ministry stated.

Key components of this support include the engagement of world-class coaches and experts to enhance training programs, organizing competitive exposures to provide athletes with vital experience, and initiating measures focused on rehabilitation and injury management. For the first time, a recovery center equipped with sports science technology will be available for Indian athletes at the Games Village.

Additionally, India House has been established at the Park of Nations in Paris, joining 14 other countries, including France, with similar facilities. This initiative aims to create a supportive environment for Indian athletes, ensuring their well-being and comfort during the competition.

"These efforts underscore the dedication to optimizing athletes' performance and well-being, demonstrating a strong commitment to their success and achievement," the ministry's statement concluded.

As the countdown to the Paris Olympics continues, the focus remains firmly on ensuring that Indian athletes are thoroughly prepared and equipped to excel on the grand stage.