'We're fully prepared': Sports minister Anurag Thakur on India's bid for 2036 Olympics

Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said they are fully prepared to join the aggressive bidding war for the hosting right for the 2036 Olympics.



India will face tough competition from Poland, Indonesia, Mexico, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, but Thakur said, "We are fully prepared, very easily we can."

The host for the 2036 Olympics will not be declared before 2026 or 2027 as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will go to a poll next year to elect a new president.



Thakur also explained the monetary part of hosting the Games, the grandest spectacle on earth, emphasising India's ability to host the event.

“Last year our capital expenditure was Rs 10 lakh crore, and a year before, it was Rs 7.5 lakh crore. This year it is Rs 11,11,111 crore. Sports infrastructure is hardly Rs 5,000 crore. Even if it goes up to Rs 20,000 crore, it can done,” he said, rubbishing the criticism around the cost factor.

India are also in contention to win the hosting rights for the 2030 Youth Olympics.

Thakur is also highly hopeful of India achieving the double-digit mark in the Paris Olympics in July-August.

“We should get medals in double digits. The way we have prepared, I believe we should get medals in double digits,” he reiterated.