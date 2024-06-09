Sponsorship for Indian Olympians surges by 2000% over a decade

Team India, preparing for the Paris Olympics, has secured approximately Rs 50 crore in sponsorship revenue, doubling the Rs 24 crore to Rs 28 crore raised for the Tokyo Games in 2020. This represents a remarkable 2,000% increase from pre-Rio 2016 levels, as per a report from Financial Express .

Olympic medalists such as Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Manika Batra, and Manu Bhaker have significantly benefited from this surge. Major sponsors include Reliance Foundation, JSW, Yes Bank, Ebco, Puma, Adani Sportsline, and Aditya Birla Capital.

Neerav Tomar, MD of IOS Sports & Entertainment, the official marketing agency for the IOA, highlighted the substantial growth in talent endorsements. "We've partnered with brands such as Domino’s, Adidas Global, Nike, Asics, RBL Bank, Amrutanjan, OnePlus, Red Bull, Bisleri, Britannia, Royal Enfield, Nothing Tech, Herbalife, Puma, and Evocus, among others," Tomar told Financial Express.

Reflecting on their collaboration with the IOA since 2016, Tomar noted the lack of a robust sponsorship mechanism. "Back then, the federation managed to secure only one or two sponsors, like Samsung or local sponsors such as ONGC and Amul, totaling around Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore," he explained. By the Rio Olympics, this figure had increased to about Rs 12 crore, marking a 500-600% rise.

Light up the City of lights ✨

Les anneaux olympiques peuvent désormais illuminer la ville lumière. Tellement hâte de vous accueillir pour les Jeux de Paris 2024. pic.twitter.com/4gLPjRwIeu — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) June 7, 2024

The trend continued with the Tokyo Olympics, where sponsorship revenue nearly doubled to approximately Rs 24 crore to Rs 28 crore.



The total association value, including brand activations, is expected to reach Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore. With such robust sponsorship and promotional activities, Team India’s journey to the Paris Olympics is not just a sporting endeavor but also a significant commercial enterprise.