What's inside the cardboard box given to Olympic medalists in Paris?

The mystery surrounding the long cardboard box given to athletes during the medal ceremony at the Paris Olympics has taken over social media. So, what exactly is inside this box?

Inside the slim cardboard box gifted to athletes along with their medals on the podium at the Paris Olympics is the official poster of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Designed by Parisian illustrator Ugo Gattoni, the poster captures the Olympic spirit with a distinct Parisian flair.

It features details such as the gold medal, the mascot of the Paris Olympics (Phryges), elements of the opening ceremony including the boats, and iconic French landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Seine River.

The idea for the poster was inspired by the beloved children’s classic "Where Is Wally?," a British series of children’s puzzle books. Designer Ugo Gattoni mentioned that the illustrations took him almost four months and 2000 work hours to create.



The colorful posters all done by hand come with two versions, one for the Olympics and another for the Paralympics adding a personal touch to the prestigious awards.

Fans can also buy the poster online in the Olympics shop.

This thoughtful gesture is part of a cherished tradition where each Olympic Games offers a distinct gift alongside the medals.

For Paris 2024, in addition to this artistic poster, the plush version of the mascot Phryges is also awarded to the medalists. The mascot represents freedom and highlights key historical figures of the French Republic.



The stuffed toy awarded after the medal ceremony has a gold, silver, or bronze medal emblem on the mascot’s belly and displays the word "Bravo" in French on its back.

Paralympic medalists will also receive a plushie featuring the word "Bravo" written in Braille.