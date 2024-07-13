Sleep pods, India House: Off the field firsts for India at Paris Olympics

With the Indian Olympic Association gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics from the 26th of July, there are a lot of firsts happening off the field at the marquee event.

For the first time in India's history of participating in the Olympics, India will have a cultural house set up in Paris, sleep pods for athletes, and more allowances for athletes.

The Bridge looks at the first-time instances happening at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sleep pods and advisor for Indian athletes

Good sleep is essential for athletes to recharge and prepare for the next day's challenges. Tennis legend Roger Federer has emphasized the importance of sleep in his training regime, and now Indian athletes will benefit from similar strategies.

For the first time in India's Olympic history, athletes will have access to sleep pods and a sleep therapist at the Athletes’ Village in Paris.

The athletes will have access to a dedicated sleep advisor, Dr. Monika Sharma, who specializes in optimizing sleep for sportspersons. Dr. Sharma has already begun consultations with athletes worldwide to identify their sleep challenges and devise personalized sleep strategies. Her goal is to create a sleep-conducive environment, especially in the high-pressure atmosphere of the Olympic Village.

In addition to the sleep advisor, the IOA is installing sleep pods at the Games Village, giving athletes exclusive access to these state-of-the-art facilities. Each athlete will also receive a travel sleep kit, including sleep masks, travel pillows, and earplugs, designed to mitigate the effects of Europe’s long daylight hours and potentially high temperatures during the games.

Setting up India House: A Home Away from Home



The Paris Olympics will also mark the debut of India House, a dedicated pavilion celebrating 100 years of India’s participation in the Olympics. Established by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the IOA, India House will serve as a "home away from home" for the Indian contingent.

Located at Parc de la Villette, designated as the Park of Nations, India House will be surrounded by hospitality houses from other countries like the Netherlands, Canada, Brazil, and France.

India House will not only provide a comfortable space for athletes but also showcase India’s rich cultural and sporting heritage. It will feature traditional Indian cuisine, music, textiles, and jewelry, offering visitors an immersive experience. The pavilion aims to celebrate India’s sporting achievements and provide a platform for fans to connect with their favorite athletes.