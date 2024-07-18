Paris mayor swims in River Seine as it is cleaned up ahead of Olympics

In a historic moment in Paris, legal swimming has been permitted in the River Seine, which has been off-limits since 1923.

The river has been cleaned up just in time for the upcoming Olympics in Paris and the decision to allow swimming has been approved

Athletes and Parisians were initially concerned about the water quality and the safety levels for the people to be able to swim in the River Seine due to murkier conditions.

Recent tests also revealed shortcomings in the river’s water quality, casting doubts on its safety for swimming. However, these doubts were dispelled when Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, alongside members of the Paris Olympic Committee, took a plunge into the river to prove that it was indeed safe for swimming.

"It's for the planet, for the river, and for the ocean... we did it," Mayor Hidalgo expressed, underscoring the collective effort behind the successful restoration.

Getting Ready for Triathlon

Maintaining the cleanliness of the river is crucial throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with triathlon events scheduled for July 30th, 31st, and August 5th, along with a swimming marathon on August 8th and 9th. The paratriathlon will then take place on September 1st and 2nd.

However, if heavy rains occur during the games, authorities may be forced to cancel swimming events in the triathlon to prevent athletes from potential infections caused by rising pollution levels in the river. The marathon swimming competition would then be relocated.

$1.5 billion investment



The Olympic organisers in Paris have invested around $1.5 billion, including the construction of a giant storage tank capable of holding the equivalent of 20 Olympic swimming pools of dirty water. Additionally, sewage treatment plants along the River Seine and its tributary the Marne, have undergone renovation. As another sign of improvement, French experts have identified more than 30 species of fish in the Seine in Paris, compared to just three in 1970.