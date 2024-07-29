Explained: The Red Baton ceremony at the Paris Olympics

A unique ceremony has been capturing attention at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Before each sporting event, a notable figure emerges with a red baton and taps it thrice on the floor to signal the commencement of the competition.

This intriguing ritual, known as 'The Red Baton' or 'a brigadier,' is a fresh addition to the Olympic tradition.

The surprise entrance of Abhinav Bindra

As Ramita Jindal and seven other shooters took their positions for the 10m air rifle final, Beijing 2008 gold medalist Abhinav Bindra stepped into the spotlight, this time not as a competitor but as part of a new ceremonial tradition.

Holding a red baton, Bindra tapped it three times on the floor, marking the beginning of the event.

This act, though surprising, has become a regular feature of the Paris 2024 Games, adding a unique flair to the Olympic experience.

The history of the Red Baton

The red baton, serves as a ceremonial symbol inspired by French theatre traditions.

The practice of tapping the baton three times on the floor originates from the French theatre, where it was used to signal the commencement of a performance.

This gesture instructed the audience to prepare for the performance and maintain silence.

At the Paris Olympics, this tradition has been adapted to signify the start of each sporting event, creating a new layer of ceremonial significance.

The historical roots

According to Olympic.com, the tradition dates back to 17th century France.

Various theories offer insight into its symbolic meanings. One interpretation connects the three taps to the Holy Trinity- Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, suggesting a religious blessings before performances.

Another theory links the ritual to essential elements of the performing arts: the actors, spectators, and the narrative that binds them.

A third perspective sees the three taps as a tribute to the actor’s spatial movements on stage, representing key positions and celebrating the dynamics of performance.

The red baton ceremony at Paris 2024 enriches the Olympic experience with a historical and symbolic tradition that pays homage to French theatre and performance art.

As the Games continue, this unique ritual will undoubtedly become a memorable part of the Olympic legacy.