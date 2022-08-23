30 lakh people, 2 lakh teams - Rajasthan's Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics sees massive response

More than 2 lakh teams and around 30 lakh people overall have registered themselves for Rajasthan's Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games slated to be held from 29th August to 5th October 2022, as per reports.

"For the first time, as many as 30 lakh people from across the state will contest in different sporting events irrespective of their age," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying during the logo and anthem launch of the sporting event.

The Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games will be played in six different sporting disciples - kabaddi, tennis ball cricket, volleyball, shooting volleyball, kho kho and hockey, at the gram panchayat level.

The Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games has also been in the centre of controversy for it being named after the former Indian PM.