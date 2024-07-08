PV Sindhu joins Sharath Kamal as flag bearer at Olympics, Narang named Chef-de-Mission

PV Sindhu, India's two-time Olympic medalist, and Table Tennis star A. Sharath Kamal have been selected as the flag bearers to lead the Indian contingent at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Indian Olympic Association President Dr. PT Usha announced this prestigious honor today, highlighting Sindhu's historic achievements and Kamal's stellar career in table tennis.

"I am delighted to announce that India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, as the female Flag-bearer alongside Table Tennis ace A. Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony," Dr. Usha said.

Gagan Narang, a veteran Olympian and the 2012 Olympic Games men's 10m Air Rifle bronze medalist, has been appointed as the Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Games.

"I was looking for an Olympic medalist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom," she said.



This decision follows MC Mary Kom's resignation, with Dr. Usha emphasizing Narang's Olympic experience and leadership qualities.

"I am confident that our athletes are well prepared to deliver outstanding performances and make India proud at the Paris 2024 Olympics," Dr. Usha remarked. The Indian contingent is gearing up for intense competition across various sports disciplines, aiming to showcase their best on the global stage.