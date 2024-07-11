Puma partners with the Indian Olympic Association ahead of the Olympics

PUMA on Thursday launched a mega outdoor campaign to celebrate the champions of the game and also partnered with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as their Official Footwear Partner for the Indian contingent to the Paris Olympics.

A total of 45 out of the 100+ Indian athletes across sporting disciplines comprise the PUMA contingent at the Paris Olympics, making the largest squad representing a brand in the country this year.

﻿See the game like we do



Titled “See the Game Like We Do”, PUMA India’s campaign celebrates double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu’s powerful smash, Olympic bronze medalist and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s ability to stop the fastest balls with ease with a series of larger-than-life outdoor spectacles across Mumbai, as it shows Asian Games medalist Kishore Jena’s throw, equivalent to the height of a skyscraper.



The campaign by PUMA comes to capture the attention of the country to the superhuman feats of our Indian contingent and their extraordinary dedication, igniting national pride as the athletes head to Paris to achieve the country’s highest glory.

Over 100 Indian athletes, as part of this partnership, will receive podium and travel footwear, trolleys, backpacks, sippers, yoga mats, headbands, wristbands, socks and towels, designed to maximize their training and comfort during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Kishore Jena, javelin champ and PUMA ambassador, said, “Support from the fans always plays a critical role for athletes in big tournaments, and it's heartening to see a global brand like PUMA come forward with this amazing campaign to unite the whole nation."

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India, shared "Through our partnership with the Indian Olympic Association, we will provide athletes with best in-class footwear and sports accessories, aiming to support their pursuit of excellence at the Paris Olympics."

"I hope our efforts to celebrate our champions will not only inspire others to give their best but also encourage many young and aspiring athletes to take up Olympic sports in India,” he added.

"The IOA is deeply committed to enhancing India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics, and such collaborations are a crucial step towards achieving that goal,” said Dr PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association and renowned former track-and-field athlete.

"Having world-class products gives confidence and positively influences performances. PUMA has been trusted by champion athletes worldwide, and I’m thrilled that they’re supporting Indian athletes’ Paris 2024 dream," said Sift Kaur Samra, professional sport shooter and Paris bound athlete.