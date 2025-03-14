"Invest in grassroots now for success at the 2036 Olympics": PR Sreejesh

Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh has emphasized the urgent need for grassroots investment and talent identification to build a strong foundation for India's sporting future.

Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, the double Olympic medallist stressed that preparation for the 2036 Olympics must begin now.

Sreejesh, who retired after India’s bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics, highlighted that exposure to top-level competition is crucial for young athletes.

“Exposure is the key. Getting into the world level and performing from there is the dream. The Olympics come with immense mental pressure, and preparing athletes for that is most important,” he said.

He believes that India's recent sporting success can inspire young athletes, but structural development at the grassroots remains a challenge.

While India has a strong national-level player base, Sreejesh pointed out that talent identification at the nursery and grassroots levels needs improvement.

“If we are talking about the 2036 Olympics, we need to start working with kids aged 12-14 today. That’s where the investment should go,” he stated.

He stressed that without a structured system to nurture talent from a young age, India’s Olympic dreams could remain unfulfilled.

Beyond just winning medals, Sreejesh called for a broader sporting culture in India, which focuses on both performance and overall well-being.

“The younger generation is very medal-focused, which is great, but we need to create a system that sustains their journey in sports. A sports culture should be deeply ingrained in our society,” he added.

With India aiming for a strong Olympic presence in 2036, Sreejesh’s message is clear – the time to invest in the future is now.