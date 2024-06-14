PM Modi extends best wishes to French President for Paris Olympics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met on Friday at the G7 summit in Italy, where Modi conveyed his best wishes to Macron for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, with Paris as the main host city and 16 other cities across Metropolitan France participating.

"I conveyed my best wishes to him on the hosting of the Paris Olympics, which begins next month," Modi posted on X after meeting Macron.

This visit marks Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip after being sworn in for a third successive term.

Advancing India-France partnership!



PM @narendramodi and French President @EmmanuelMacron held a bilateral meeting in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. They discussed a wide range of issues, like increasing partnership in key areas like defence, AI, critical tech and… pic.twitter.com/w09PgGyFmi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2024

Macron and Modi last met in January during India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations, where Macron was the guest of honor.



So far, 120 Indian athletes have qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024. India achieved its best Olympic performance at the last edition, Tokyo 2020, with a haul of seven medals. Neeraj Chopra is once again expected to be a top contender for a podium finish in Paris, and the Indian contingent aims to surpass the previous medal tally.