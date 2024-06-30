PM Modi urges nation to cheer for Indian athletes ahead of Paris Olympics

In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the best to Indian athletes participating in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

He also encouraged the people of India to support the Indian athletes.

Expressing his confidence in the Indian athletes competing at the Paris Olympics, PM Modi said, “By this time next month, the Paris Olympics will have started. I am sure all of you are excited to cheer for our Indian players. I wish the Indian team the very best of luck for the Olympic Games,” he said.

He highlighted that the Indian athletes have a lot of experience, having competed in around 900 international tournaments combined.

Over 100 Indians have qualified for the Paris Games, including a record 21 shooters.

Let us encourage our athletes participating in the Paris Olympics with #Cheer4Bharat.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/5BSl6b2zsx — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 30, 2024

"The Indian shooters have been in great form recently," he added.



Modi also praised the men's and women's table tennis teams for qualifying for the Olympics for the first time and noted that India will compete in new categories in equestrian and wrestling for the first time.

Modi called on all Indians to come together and cheer for the athletes, using the hashtag #Cheer4Bharat to spread the message.

The Paris Olympics will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11.