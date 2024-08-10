Olympics 2024: Silver medallist Kim Ye Ji collapses at the press conference

Kim Ye-ji, the South Korean pistol shooter who won the silver medal in the 10-metre air pistol event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, experienced a health scare on Friday.

The 31-year-old athlete, known for her composed presence and distinctive pose during shooting, collapsed during a news conference in Imsil, the county she has represented for seven years.

During the event, Kim reportedly fainted due to stress and exhaustion. Although initial reports were suggesting she received CPR, a county official clarified that this was not the case.

Kim regained consciousness and was subsequently transported to a hospital for observation.

She collapsed during her press conference today, and regained consciousness after 10 mins of CPR. She has been taken for further examination, initial diagnosis has found nothing out of the ordinary outside of "extreme stress".

The official indicated that Kim’s collapse was likely a result of the intense pressures and fatigue following the Olympics. She will remain in the hospital until she has fully recovered.



Kim's performance and unique style, which earned her the moniker "smiling assassin" and made her a social media sensation, had drawn considerable attention.

Notably, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently praised her on social media, writing that she "should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!"



Added to her Olympic triumph, Kim Ye-Ji won gold in the 2024 ISSF World Cup in Baku in the women's 25m air pistol and a silver in the women's 10m air pistol.