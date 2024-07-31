Olympics 2024: Indian athletes felicitated by Nita Ambani at India House

Nita Ambani felicitated shooter Sarabjot Singh at India House in Paris after his bronze medal-winning performance at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.

Sarabjot won a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in partnership with Manu Bhaker as they defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10.

Along with Sarabjot, Nita feliciated several other Indian athletes.

After winning the bronze medal, Manu became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at the same Olympic Games.



Coincidentally, the first case of grabbing multiple medals came in the 1900 Olympics, also held in Paris, where India-born Norman Pritchard won two medals in the track events.

Congratulating Sarabjot, Nita said, "We are delighted and honoured to have all our athletes with us at the India House today. In the words of our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are no losers in sport. There are only winners and learners. Each one of you has made India proud. Congratulations. I wish each one of you continued success, glory, and fulfillment in your journeys ahead."



Rohan Bopanna has announced his retirement from the national duties after an illustrious career.

The other Indian athletes present at the event were Arjun Babuta, Harmeet Desai, Elavenil Valarivan, Arjun Singh Cheema, Rhythm Sangwan, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, Sumit Nagal, Sriram Balaji, Srihari Nataraj.



