Paris Olympics flame lit at Ancient Olympia despite weather issues

Cloudy skies frustrated the efforts to produce the flame customarily as a backup flame was used to lit the Paris Olympics flame on Tuesday.

The event took place at the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games in southern Greece in a meticulously choreographed ceremony.

This happens inside the archaeological site at Olympia, before the ancient temple of Hera — wife of Zeus, king of the Greek gods, whose own ruined temple lies close by.

During the event, a priestess prays to a dead sun god in front of a fallen Greek temple. If the sky is clear, a flame spurts which goes to the host city.

However, due to harsh weather conditions a backup flame was used that had been lit on the same spot Monday, during the final rehearsal.

The flame will next be carried from the ruined temples and sports grounds of Ancient Olympia by a relay of torchbearers.



The 11-day journey through Greece culminates with the handover in Athens to Paris 2024 organizers.