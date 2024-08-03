Olympics 2024: Dutee Chand shares views on the Boxing fiasco in Paris

India's 100m sprinter Dutee Chand who has been amid the gender controversy comes in support of the Algerian athlete Imane Khelif during a press conference on Friday.

Previously, a tantalized Angela Carini had faced the might of Imane Khelif; Carini said Imane gave out the strongest punch of her career.

"I felt a severe pain in my nose, and with the maturity of a boxer, I said 'enough,' because I didn't want to, I did not want to, I could not finish the match," Carini said and boycotted the game in just 46 seconds in a protest against Imane and didn’t even shake hands with her.

Talking about the incident, Dutee highlights how Carini quit her bout early and was complaining about Khelif's high testosterone and also questioning her gender to be trans or male. Dutee adds how it's not justifiable for the women in sports.

But Dutee pressurises on the fact that athletes have to go through several tests when taking part in the Olympics. Sometimes you give a dope test, hormone test, and even a gender test too.

If IOC has cleared Imane Khelif then the social media chaos is just obnoxious, feels Dutee.



It’s like a deja vu situation for Dutee Chand, as she has also faced the tide of ‘hyperandrogenism’ in the early part of her career.

Hyperandrogenism is a rare condition occurring in females, resulting in an abnormal amount of male hormones in a female’s body.

VIDEO | Here's what Indian athlete Dutee Chand said on Imene Khelif vs Angela Carini controversy.



Recalling the previous incidents, Dutee quoted, "In 2014, I challenged the IOC's rule that a person with a higher testosterone level should not participate in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. It was noted that hormonal levels cannot increase athletic performance. I suffered a lot at that time. I faced a lot of controversy regarding my gender.”



Dutee here focuses on the point that hormone levels cannot increase an athlete’s performance, the training and the routine that an athlete goes through is the key for development.

Dutee further adds feasible reasoning that no one questions anything if you compare athletes from underdeveloped nations to developed ones.



"When athletes from poor countries compete with rich countries, no one raises questions on advantage. Even in men's sports, some are taller and bigger, no one raises questions about advantage. Only with us women do these unjust questions come up. Too tall, too fast, etc," said Dutee Chand.

Many a time, the physical attributes of different women or men are different, some are tall, some are physically gifted, and some women may have high testosterone but treating everyone equally in the end is what the Olympics stands for.