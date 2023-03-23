Paris Olympics 2024 gets India distributor for Hospitality Program

To support the delivery of its global sales and servicing strategy, DreamSetGo has been selected by the official Hospitality Provider On Location to service the Indian market to deliver best possible hospitality experience for stakeholders and guests of the Olympic Games.

DreamSetGo has agreed to a consistent set of rules regarding:

The pricing and customization of their packages to promote.



The marketing of fair and consistent Paris 2024 Olympic hospitality products worldwide.



The restriction to offer stand-alone ticket sales as these are exclusively sold by Paris 2024 through its dedicated ticketing platform, https://tickets.paris2024.org/

The created hospitality packages for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 can be accessed on DreamSetGo website by clicking on the following link http://dreamsetgo.co/paris2024hospitality.



An overview of territories where Official Sub-Distributors have been appointed can be found on On Location website at the following link, https://olympics.onlocationexp.com/paris2024/.



Will Whiston, Executive Vice President, On Location - Olympic and Paralympic Games, commented: “The International Olympic Committee and Paris 2024 aim to set a new standard in Hospitality for the Olympic Games. It is the first time this new, historical, and innovative hospitality model will be in place.

As the sole Official Hospitality Provider for the next three Games, On Location is excited to work with our new network of exceptional partners to open up the most memorable hospitality experiences to stakeholders, partners, and sports enthusiasts worldwide.”

