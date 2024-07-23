Olympics
Paris 2024: The Indians have arrived!
With the Olympics just around the corner, the Indian contingent has started setting up base in Paris.
After all the buildup, anticipation and fanfare, the big moment is almost here.
The Olympics will begin this week and the athletes have started congregating at the French capital.
The excitement in Paris is sky-high and amidst this, the Indian athletes, who were training at various places as part of their Olympic preparations, have now started to set up base at the Olympic village.
Much like the fans, the athletes are just as excited and rightly so, this is a privilege of a lifetime and they have taken to social media to share their excitement with the fans.
A glimpse of the Olympic village
The official handle of Team India shared with the fans a small glimpse into the Athletes Village at Paris. Looks incredible really!
Meeting an icon
For Satwik, meeting Nadal has always been a dream and it is now fulfilled.
The star shuttler had his moment at the village where he got to meet the legendary Tennis player Rafael Nadal and shared the moment on his socials for the fans to cherish.
Straight into training
For Balraj Panwar, the hustle never stops. After landing in Paris, he immediately went ahead with his final leg of preparations for the Olympics.
He will be the sole Indian representative in Rowing, competing in the M1x (Men's singles sculls) category.
Home away from home for Vinesh
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat appears to have settled well in Paris and posted a picture of an Indian meal.
She will compete in the women's 50kg category in Wrestling at the Paris Olympics.
And by the looks of it, she seems more than prepared to mount the podium.
Sriram Balaji at the Roland Garros
The doubles duo of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji have begun their training at Paris, with the latter sharing a picture of the famous clay court.
Chirag is one of us
The stalwart shuttler took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the badminton team at the village in Paris.
Along with his partner Satwik, they are one of the biggest medal hopefuls in the Olympics this year for India.
He also went on to share another story on Instagram along with Satwik and H.S Prannoy.
The swimmers are here as well
The veteran swimmer Srihari Natraj along with 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu, India's youngest Olympian here, have arrived in Paris along with the table tennis team.
The cheerful welcome they received from the locals show the kindness and hospitality extended by Parisians.
Soon, the rest of the Indian contingent will arrive to the games village, with dreams and aspirations.
These Olympians carry the hopes of a billion Indians and have already made the nation proud by just being there.
Some of them might end up as medalists and some of them will return home after giving their best efforts to attain a podium-finish but it is certain that every single one of them will carry the nation's pride and deserve all the support and backing from the fans back at home.