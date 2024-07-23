Paris 2024: The Indians have arrived!

﻿After all the buildup, anticipation and fanfare, the big moment is almost here.

The Olympics will begin this week and the athletes have started congregating at the French capital.

The excitement in Paris is sky-high and amidst this, the Indian athletes, who were training at various places as part of their Olympic preparations, have now started to set up base at the Olympic village.

Much like the fans, the athletes are just as excited and rightly so, this is a privilege of a lifetime and they have taken to social media to share their excitement with the fans.

﻿A glimpse of the Olympic village

A glimpse into some parts of the incredible Athletes’ Village in Paris 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QmGOAw1Ylv — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 21, 2024

﻿The official handle of Team India shared with the fans a small glimpse into the Athletes Village at Paris. Looks incredible really!

﻿Meeting an icon

﻿For Satwik, meeting Nadal has always been a dream and it is now fulfilled.

The star shuttler had his moment at the village where he got to meet the legendary Tennis player Rafael Nadal and shared the moment on his socials for the fans to cherish.



Photo Credit: @satwik_rankireddy/Instagram

Straight into training

Straight into action after landing in Paris. Final training and preparations for rower Balraj Panwar before the start of @paris2024 Olympic Games 💪🏼#JeetKiAur | #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/2AoAUQOzjk — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 20, 2024

﻿For Balraj Panwar, the hustle never stops. After landing in Paris, he immediately went ahead with his final leg of preparations for the Olympics.

He will be the sole Indian representative in Rowing, competing in the M1x (Men's singles sculls) category.

﻿Home away from home for Vinesh

﻿﻿Wrestler Vinesh Phogat appears to have settled well in Paris and posted a picture of an Indian meal.

Photo Credit: @vineshphogat/Instagram

She will compete in the women's 50kg category in Wrestling at the Paris Olympics.

And by the looks of it, she seems more than prepared to mount the podium.

﻿Sriram Balaji at the Roland Garros



﻿The doubles duo of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji have begun their training at Paris, with the latter sharing a picture of the famous clay court.

Photo Credit: @sriram.balaji/Instagram



﻿Chirag is one of us

﻿The stalwart shuttler took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the badminton team at the village in Paris.

Along with his partner Satwik, they are one of the biggest medal hopefuls in the Olympics this year for India.

Photo Credit: @chiragshetty/Instagram

﻿﻿He also went on to share another story on Instagram along with Satwik and H.S Prannoy.

Photo Credit: @chiragshetty/Instagram

﻿The swimmers are here as well

﻿The veteran swimmer Srihari Natraj along with 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu, India's youngest Olympian here, have arrived in Paris along with the table tennis team.

The cheerful welcome they received from the locals show the kindness and hospitality extended by Parisians.

Table tennis and swimming contingent greeted by our Chef de Mission @gaGunNarang as they make their way to the athletes village!

Merci Beaucoup fans in Paris, for the wholesome welcome to our table tennis contingent 🫶🏽 #JeetKiAur #Cheer4Bharat #IndiaAtParis24 pic.twitter.com/dA4cTiSoWA — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 21, 2024

Soon, the rest of the Indian contingent will arrive to the games village, with dreams and aspirations.

These Olympians carry the hopes of a billion Indians and have already made the nation proud by just being there.

Some of them might end up as medalists and some of them will return home after giving their best efforts to attain a podium-finish but it is certain that every single one of them will carry the nation's pride and deserve all the support and backing from the fans back at home.

