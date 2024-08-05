Olympics 2024 Day 10 LIVE: Lakshya Sen to play for bronze; Sable, Kiran in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Bg

Olympics

Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

X

Lakshya Sen to play in the bronze medal playoff at the Paris Olympics on August 5. (FILE PHOTO: @CricCrazyJohns/X)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 Aug 2024 7:53 AM GMT

Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 10: India will head to the day hoping to add a medal to this tally of three when shuttler Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal playoff in the evening.

In athletics, Avinash Sable will run in the men's 3,000m steeplechase first round, while Kiran Pahal will compete in the women's 400m opening round.

In Sailing, Nethra Kumaran and Vishnu Saravanan will be in action, while the Indian women's table tennis team will take on Romania in a Round of 16 clash.

In wrestling, Nisha will face off against Tetiana Sova Rizhko in the pre-quarterfinals.

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will have their task cut out in the skeet men's team qualification round.

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2024-08-05 04:55:51
Paris OlympicsOlympicsLakshya SenAvinash SableOlympic Games
