Olympics
Olympics 2024 Day 10 LIVE: Lakshya Sen to play for bronze; Sable, Kiran in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 10: India will head to the day hoping to add a medal to this tally of three when shuttler Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal playoff in the evening.
In athletics, Avinash Sable will run in the men's 3,000m steeplechase first round, while Kiran Pahal will compete in the women's 400m opening round.
In Sailing, Nethra Kumaran and Vishnu Saravanan will be in action, while the Indian women's table tennis team will take on Romania in a Round of 16 clash.
In wrestling, Nisha will face off against Tetiana Sova Rizhko in the pre-quarterfinals.
Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will have their task cut out in the skeet men's team qualification round.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2024 7:53 AM GMT
Triathlon: Germany wins the Mixed Relay
Laura Lindemann had the run of her life to overturn a 12-second deficit at one stage and win a thrilling sprint finish.
A photo finish at the Triathlon is what we can only dream of.
Team USA has been awarded the silver, with Great Britain taking bronze.
- 5 Aug 2024 7:44 AM GMT
Table Tennis: Indian trio of Manika, Sreeja & Archana to take on Romania.
The table tennis team events start today at the South Paris Arena.
The 11th-seeded Indian women's team will take on the 4th-seeded Romania in the round of 16s at 1:30 PM IST.
Line-Up:
Catch all the live action from the table tennis women's team event here.
- 5 Aug 2024 7:33 AM GMT
Feature: Novak Djokovic basks in Olympic Glory
On Sunday, Novak became the oldest athlete to win the men's singles tennis event at the Olympics and completed a full circle of trophies, medals, rankings, and championships in the world of tennis.
Here's a feature on the remarkable achievements of Novak Djokovic.
- 5 Aug 2024 7:26 AM GMT
Exclusive: Avinash Sable looks to peak during the Paris Olympics
As the 2022 Asian Games Gold medalist steps foot on the track of State de France later today. Watch our interaction with the 3000m steeplechase runner from Maharastra.
- 5 Aug 2024 6:56 AM GMT
The final day of Shooting action begins at 12:30 pm
Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will be India's last hope for medals in Shooting, taking part in the Skeet mixed team qualifiers.
If the duo makes the Finals, it is scheduled at 6:30 PM IST.
The viewers can catch the live-action here.
- 5 Aug 2024 6:33 AM GMT
Moments and Records from the Day 9
Cindy became the first ever athlete from the Refugee Olympic Team to secure an Olympic medal.
- 5 Aug 2024 6:30 AM GMT
Moments and Records from the Day 9
37-year-old Novak Djokovic completes Tennis with the Olympic Gold in Paris.