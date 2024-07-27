Olympic Games Paris 2024 Day 1 LIVE: Indian shooters, shuttlers, boxers in action- Blog, Updates, Scores

Olympic Games Paris 2024 Day 1 LIVE: The Indian contingent will kick off its campaign in Badminton, Shooting, Boxing, Rowing, Tennis, Men's Hockey, and Table Tennis on the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Here is the schedule for Indian Athletes on the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympics (All timings are in IST):

Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification - Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta |Elavenil Valarivan, Sandeep Singh- 12:30 PM

Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Heats - Balraj Panwar- 12:30 PM

Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification - Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh- 2:00 PM

Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - Gold, Bronze Medal Matches (Subject to qualification)- 2:00 PM

Tennis - Men’s Doubles First Round - Sriram Balaji/Rohan Bopanna vs Fabien Reboul/Edouard Roger-Vasselin- 3:30 PM

Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification - Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan- 04:00 PM

Badminton - Men’s Singles, Group Play Stage - Group L - Lakshya Sen vs Kevin Cordon- Starts at 07:10 PM

Table Tennis - Men’s Singles, Preliminary Round - Harmeet Desai vs Zaid Abo Yaman (Jordan)- 07:15 PM

Badminton - Men’s Doubles, Group Play Stage - Group C - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar- 08:00 PM

Hockey - Men’s Pool B - India vs New Zealand- 09:00 PM

Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage - Group C - Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto vs Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong (Republic of Korea)- 11:50 PM

Women’s 54kg - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - Preeti Pawar vs Thi Kim Anh Vo (Vietnam)- 12:02 AM

