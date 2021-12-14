Opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics to be held on River Seine

Thousands of Olympic athletes on boats cruising along the River Seine toward the sun setting like a giant gold medal behind the Eiffel Tower.

The 2024 Paris Games opening ceremony vision was unveiled on Monday as event organizers hope will be unique in Olympic history and free for hundreds of thousands to watch on the riverside.

26/07/2024



On the River Seine, the most spectacular & accessible Opening Ceremony in Olympic history. Open to all, open to you!



Sur la Seine, la plus grande cérémonie d'ouverture des Jeux Olympiques. Ouverte à tous, ouverte à vous !

Rethinking the ceremony that announces an Olympics to the world by taking it outside the traditional stadium setting was long hinted at by Paris officials. Details revealed for the July 26th, 2024 show help explain a promise to use the City of Light, its culture and people as essential actors in the Olympics.



For starters, the water-borne opening ceremony will innovate by having the parade of athletes from more than 200 teams begin the evening instead of ending it. It will also be free to view for most of the expected 600,000 spectators lining the six-kilometre (four-mile) route.