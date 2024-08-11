Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Schedule, Timing, Where to watch

After three weeks of nonstop action that had fans glued to their television screens, the Paris Olympics is coming to a close. The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Stade de France in the early hours of Monday, August 12 (IST).

The opening ceremony broke tradition by taking place out in the open, along the iconic Seine river. The closing ceremony, however, will follow convention, taking place inside a stadium, celebrating the achievements of the athletes and the host city, Paris.

The closing ceremony has been named 'records.'

It is an honour and privilege to be named as India's flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Leading the outstanding Indian contingent with the tricolour in my hands with millions around the world watching is a truly humbling opportunity and one that I will… pic.twitter.com/tQ49SSDTk1 — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 5, 2024

The closing ceremony will also see the ceremonial extinguishing of the Olympic Flame and the transfer of the Olympic Flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Committee. The handing over of the flag is a ceremonial indication of the transition towards the next Olympic Games.

India's flag bearers will be Manu Bhaker and P.R. Sreejesh. Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals in the Paris Olympics, one in women's 10m air pistol and another in the 10m air pistol mixed team. She also finished fourth in the women's 25m air pistol.

She became the first woman from India to win two medals in one Olympic Games and the first Indian since independence to achieve that feat.

P.R. Sreejesh, on the other hand, guided the Indian Hockey team to another bronze medal, India's first back-to-back medals since 1972 in Hockey at the Olympics.

He was also part of the team that won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. He played his last game for India and will retire with two Olympic bronze medals.

The ceremony is expected to showcase the culture of the current host country, France, and the United States, where the next Olympics is scheduled to be held.

﻿When does the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony begin in India?

﻿The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM, IST on Monday, August 12.

﻿Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony live in India?'

﻿Fans can watch the live telecast of the Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be available on JioCinema for free.