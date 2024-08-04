Indian sports tourism peaks with the Paris Olympics

From Sat-Chi’s heartbreaking loss to Manu Bhaker’s triumphant victories, the 2024 Paris Olympics has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Indian fans.

And they are lapping it all up with glee.

While the vast majority are glued to their television sets and mobile devices, several others are making the trip to Paris to watch the games in person.

A spurt in Indian bookings

Airbnb reported a staggering 30% annual increase in bookings from India, a testament to the growing Olympic fever in the country.

And according to Monish Shah, Founder and CEO of DreamSetGo, there has been a surge in bookings related to the Olympics.

"DreamSetGo (DSG) has facilitated travel for over 1,000 Indians, including government bodies, corporates, and high-net-worth individuals," he said in an email interaction with The Bridge.



"By the end of the tournament, this number is expected to exceed 2,000. DreamSetGo estimates that more than 5,000 people will travel to the Olympics, including those travelling with DSG," he added.

The excitement has only intensified since the Games began.

“In the past one and a half months, traction from India has significantly increased, with activity peaking during the tournament.”

“This heightened interest underscores the growing enthusiasm and engagement of Indian fans,” Shah added.



But what exactly is driving this surge? According to Shah, it is the performances of Indian athletes.

"The progression of this hype is closely tied to the performance of Indian athletes," Shah explained.

"As they achieve greater success, the excitement and support from fans amplify.”



The wins of athletes like Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kawale have undoubtedly ignited a fire within the Indian fan base.

"The Olympics feature multiple sessions across various disciplines,"

“With the India vs. Argentina hockey match generating tremendous excitement, it is resulting in overwhelming demand for tickets and viewership,” he added.

But the interest isn't just limited to Indian athletes and national glory.

Global stars and a shifting demographic

DreamSetGo has witnessed firsthand the impact of these factors and according to Shah, several Indian fans also travel to watch global stars in action.



"We're experiencing unprecedented traction driven by high demand for key events and notable athletes like Djokovic and Nadal."

"Fans are eager to witness these top-tier athletes compete," Shah said.

Also, the company has observed a shift in demographics.

“We’re seeing significant demand from Tier II and III cities like Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, and Raipur, in addition to Mumbai and Delhi,” Shad concluded.

With the Olympics serving as a catalyst, India's love affair with sports is reaching new heights. And the journey to Paris is just the beginning of a promising era for Indian sport tourism.

