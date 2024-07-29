Olympics 2024: Gender parity alright but sexism prevails

During the ongoing Olympics at Paris Olympics, coverage of gymnastics revealed that cameras often zoomed in on women gymnasts in ways not seen when the men performed their routines.

This has prompted the head of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) to issue updated guidelines for camera operators, most of whom are men.

OBS, responsible for the TV coverage of the Olympics and sharing its images with rights holders worldwide, acknowledged the issue.

"Unfortunately, in some events, women are still being filmed in ways that reveal stereotypes and sexism, even in how some camera operators frame men and women athletes differently," chief executive Yiannis Exarchos told reporters in Paris.

Despite the Paris Olympics featuring a record number of female athletes and celebrating gender parity, the mindset of broadcasters has yet to evolve.

Hyper sexualization of women athletes in the coverage of sporting events has long been a contentious issue, particularly in sports like gymnastics and athletics.



After fighting for years just to secure participation and medals, the persistent bias over the coverage of women in sports underscores the need for continued efforts to address these deep-rooted issues.

A long fight for representation

Women competed for the first time at the 1900 Games in Paris. Of a total of 997 athletes at the time, 22 women participated in five sports: tennis, sailing, croquet, equestrianism, and golf.

The first American woman to win an Olympic competition was golfer Margaret Abbott, who received a porcelain bowl as her prize rather than a medal.

In the 1904 Games held in St. Louis, Missouri, Matilda Scott Howell became the first American woman to win a gold medal, achieving this feat in archery, which was the only event women were allowed to participate in.

The 1924 Olympic Committee-sponsored Winter Games Week was so successful that it became a separate event. However, women were only permitted to compete in figure skating events in the first Winter Games.

Fast forward to the London 2012 Games, the addition of women's boxing meant that women competed in all sports on the Olympic programme for the first time. Since 1991, any new sport seeking to join the Olympics must include women's competitions.

This move was significant and by the 2016 Games in Rio, 45% of the participants were women.

Participation of female athletes at the Olympics:



Athens 1896 - 0%

Paris 2024 - 50%



Now, as the Olympic Games return to Paris in 2024, the pursuit of gender equality in sports takes another step forward. With a nearly equal representation of male and female athletes—5630 men and 5416 women—the International Olympic Committee (IOC) comes close to achieving its goal of gender parity.



This milestone reflects a significant shift from the 1924 Paris Games, where only 4% of competitors were women, limited to "suitable" sports like swimming, tennis, and croquet.

Sexism and Inequality

However, equality is more than just numbers.

While the increased female participation is commendable, underlying issues of sexism and inequality continue to mar the experience of women athletes.

A prime example is the hyper sexualization in the media coverage of female athletes.

Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), highlighted the problem of "unconscious bias" among camera operators, leading to more close-up shots of women athletes compared to their male counterparts.

This kind of framing perpetuates stereotypes and detracts from the athletic prowess of female competitors. Exarchos stressed that women athletes should be filmed in the same manner as men, focusing on their elite status rather than their appearance.

The IOC has taken steps to address these issues, updating guidelines for broadcasters to promote non-sexist coverage and adjusting event schedules to give women's sports more prime-time slots.

Controversy over athletic attire

The attire of women athletes often becomes a focal point for controversy, reflecting deep-seated gender biases.

During the Paris Olympic Games, the US and Canadian women's beach volleyball teams chose to wear full pants instead of the traditional bikini bottoms, a decision met with mixed reactions.

While some praised the move towards modesty and comfort, others on social media criticized it harshly, claiming that it could lead to "lost viewership."



These comments underscore the persistent objectification and hyper sexualization of female athletes, where their clothing choices are scrutinized more than their athletic performance.

Its time to move the needle

This year, the women's marathon will be the final event of the Paris Games, a break from the conventional tradition where the men's marathon historically brought the curtains down on the games.

Despite these efforts, gender parity in numbers doesn't equate to equal status, conditions, or experiences for female athletes.



The presence of female coaches remains low, and societal attitudes towards women's sports attire often reflects gender biases.

The French organizers picked the opening ceremony as a platform for promoting gender equality in sports, showcasing influential women in the opening ceremony and encouraging balanced representation. Yet, the persistent hyper sexualization of women athletes in media coverage underscores the need for continued vigilance and action.

As the world watches the 2024 Olympic Games, the spotlight on female athletes should illuminate their skills and achievements and not reduce them to mere objects of visual appeal.

The path to gender equality in sports demands both structural changes and a shift in cultural perceptions, ensuring that all athletes are celebrated for their athleticism and dedication, regardless of gender.