India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 5
india
Olympics

Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Sreejesh to bear the Indian Flag - Blog, Updates

India finished 71st in the medal tally with 1 silver and 5 bronze medals at the Olympic Games 2024.

 The Olympic Games culminate tonight with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Stade de France.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 11 Aug 2024 5:47 PM GMT

After an exhilarating three weeks of competition, the Games culminate tonight with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Stade de France.

While the Opening ceremony broke all existing traditions of the Games with an Opening ceremony held in the heart of the city along the river Seine, the closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France.

Multiple bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker and Bronze medal winner with the Indian hockey team, PR Sreejesh who announced his retirement after the games is set to carry the Indian flag at the ceremony

Catch all the live updates here:

2024-08-11 17:16:46
Manu Bhaker, Sreejesh P R, P R Sreejesh
