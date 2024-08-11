Olympics 2024 Closing Ceremony LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Sreejesh to bear the Indian Flag - Blog, Updates

After an exhilarating three weeks of competition, the Games culminate tonight with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Stade de France.



While the Opening ceremony broke all existing traditions of the Games with an Opening ceremony held in the heart of the city along the river Seine, the closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France.

Multiple bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker and Bronze medal winner with the Indian hockey team, PR Sreejesh who announced his retirement after the games is set to carry the Indian flag at the ceremony

Catch all the live updates here: