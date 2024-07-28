The River Seine's pollution spells more trouble for Triathlon

The Olympic triathlon swimming training session scheduled for Sunday was canceled due to heavy rain in Paris, which has affected pollution levels in the Seine, organizers announced.

Paris 2024 and World Triathlon issued a joint statement, revealing that water quality tests indicated the Seine was below acceptable standards for swimming.

The significance of the Seine for the triathlon events cannot be overstated.

France has invested 1.4 billion euros ($1.52 billion) in new wastewater infrastructure to reduce sewage levels, with the aim of making the river swimmable for residents as a lasting legacy of the Games.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo even swam in the Seine on July 17 to demonstrate the river's cleanliness, hoping to dispel doubts.

Tests in July confirmed the river was clean enough for swimming, but recent heavy rains over the past 48 hours have degraded water quality.

"The priority is the health of the athletes," said Paris 2024 and World Triathlon.

Tests conducted on Saturday showed water quality levels that did not meet the international federation’s standards, making it unsafe for the event to proceed.

Despite the current setback, organizers remain optimistic.

With the weather forecast predicting sunshine and higher temperatures, they believe water quality will improve before the triathlon competitions begin on Tuesday. If the Seine does not meet the required standards, the events might be postponed or relocated to Vaires-sur-Marne on the Marne river, east of Paris.

Pierre Rabadan, the city's deputy mayor for sports, assured the public at a Sunday press conference.

"We have had some rainfall, but everything that has been put in place has worked, preventing overflows. We believe the water quality will soon be satisfactory, depending on the weather," Rabadan said.

Each morning at 4 a.m., World Triathlon and Paris city authorities review the latest water test results to determine if the Seine is suitable for swimming.

Despite the setback, the running and cycling course familiarization sessions proceeded as planned on Sunday.

Additionally, in May, the city unveiled a new 46,000 cubic meter storage basin to contain rainwater and wastewater, aiming to further reduce river pollution levels.

Organizers remain hopeful that the Seine will meet the required standards soon, ensuring a safe and successful triathlon event for the athletes.