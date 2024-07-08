Odisha CM Majhi announces INR 15 lakh cash prize for Olympic-bound athletes

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced a cash prize of INR 15 lakh for 2024 Paris Olympic-bound athletes from the State.



"I hope that; the amount will inspire the athletes to deliver outstanding performances and bring glory to the nation," Majhi said.

"Olympics are the pinnacle of games. Kishore Jena and Amit Rohidas by qualifying to participate in the Paris Olympics, have not only made their homeland but the entire State proud with their achievement," he added.

Hockey player Amit Rohidas, one of India's best rushers, and javelin thrower Kishore Jena, the Asian Games 2023 silver medallist, are the two athletes from the State who will represent India at the Paris 2024.

Majhi said the two athletes made their native places and the entire State proud by qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, the CM said that the two athletes will inspire youngsters from Odisha to take up sports.

Majhi also extended his wishes to the athletes.

"On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to both the young athletes. I have full faith in their invisible willpower, hard work, dedication, and perseverance, which will inspire the budding talents of the State," Majhi said.