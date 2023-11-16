NRAI amends selection policy for Paris 2024 Olympics, slashes bonus points

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has revised its selection policy for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The amendment introduces a notable reduction in bonus points, addressing concerns of imbalance and providing a level playing field for Olympic aspirants.

Previously, Olympic quota winners received substantial bonus points, creating a considerable advantage in squad selection. However, with shooters falling short of medals in the last two Olympics, the NRAI has opted for a more equitable approach.

Under the amended policy, Olympic quota winners in the firearm category will now receive two bonus points, while air weapons shooters will receive one. These bonus points will be added to the average of three scores in Olympic trials, a departure from the previous practice of awarding up to 10 bonus points for significant achievements in World Championships and World Cups.

The NRAI governing body, in a recent meeting, decided that the Final Average Score (FAS) would be calculated by averaging the top three Olympic selection trial scores out of four, to which the bonus points would be added.

Notably, the revised policy maintains the individual achievement of quota winners, ensuring they receive bonus points while also narrowing the gap between them and other contenders in the Olympic trials.

The categories of air weapons include 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle, while events like 50m rifle 3-positions, sports pistol, and rapid-fire pistol fall under the firearm category.

Additionally, the eligibility criteria for the Olympic selection trials in May have been outlined, including considerations for Quota Holders, domestic rankings, ISSF Qualification Rankings, and participation in ISSF Championships. The move aims to foster fairness and competitiveness in the selection process as India aims for success in the shooting events at the Paris 2024 Olympics.