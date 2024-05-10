Nikhat Zareen gets recovery equipment, Sharath Kamal to train in Germany

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen's request for game-ready equipment, which reduces pain and promotes faster recovery after injury, as she tunes up for the upcoming Paris Olympics was approved by the Sports Ministry on Thursday.

The equipment includes Laser Unit-BTL, Ankle wrap Game Ready, Full Leg Wrap Game Ready, Hand Wrist wrap Game Ready, and Trolly BTL Laser Unit.

One of the medal favourites at the Paris Olympics, Nikhat Zareen will represent India in the 50 kg category at the event.

Besides, the MOC also approved the proposal of paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal for financial assistance for Training at the National Table Tennis Training Centre in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Sharath will be training for 22 days under his Coach Chris Pfeiffer and Centre Coach Danny Heister.



Under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), MOC has recommended funding for his accommodation, food, training, sparring partner, and recovery sessions.

More proposals cleared for equipment and competitions

MOC has also approved financial assistance towards procurement of archery equipment for Archers Ridhi and Dhiraj Bommadevara, wheelchairs, and accessories for Para-Shooter Sriharsha Devaraddi and Para Archer Sarita, financial assistance towards the hiring of Masseuse for Para-Athletes Sundar Singh Gurjar, Yogesh Kathuniya, Pushpendra Singh and Rampal.



Financial assistance for athletes Eldhose Paul and Parul Chaudhary; table tennis players Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Manush Shah, Swastika Ghosh, Diya Chitale and Payas Jain and Para -Table Tennis player and Paralympic medallist Bhavina Patel for various competitions has also been approved.



TOPS will cover their airfare, hospitality charges, Visa & Insurance costs, and local transport costs (for Parul and Eldhose) among other expenditures.