Neeraj Chopra becomes 3rd Indian to win consecutive individual Olympic medal

Neeraj Chopra missed the chance of winning his second consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics as he lost his Olympic title to Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan and won a silver medal.

Despite that, Neeraj has entered into an elite list of Indian athletes who have won individual medals at two consecutive Olympic games. He is now become only the third Indian to achieve this feat.

Here is the list of Indian athletes who have won consecutive individual medals at the Olympic Games:

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra created history by winning India's first-ever athletics medal post-independence, when he won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the men's javelin throw event with the best throw of 87.58m.

He has achieved a lot of success in international competitions since then and followed this up with another medal at the Paris Olympics, where he won a silver medal with one of his best career throws of 89.45m.

Sushil Kumar

The renowned Indian wrestler, Sushil Kumar, was India's first-ever athlete to win medals at two consecutive Olympics. He didn't have a great start to his Olympics journey as he suffered a group stage exit at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

However, he made a great comeback in the next edition and won the bronze medal in the men's 66 Kg freestyle category at the 2008 Olympics.

Sushil followed this up with an even better performance at his third Olympic Games in London 2012, where he won the silver medal.

PV Sindhu

The star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is the one and only Indian female athlete to win medals at two consecutive Olympic medals. She shocked the world by reaching the final of the Rio Olympics in the women's singles category,

However, she fell short of a gold medal but became the first Indian female silver medalist at the Olympic Games.

She then followed this up with another outstanding performance at the Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal in the same category.