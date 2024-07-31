Mera Hoardings associate with IOA for Paris Olympics out-of-home campaign

The Paris Olympic 2024 and Paralympic Games are set to be the largest event ever organized in France. The Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024, with Paris as the epicentre, not only in the realm of sports but in various other aspects. The Games represent a popular, multicultural celebration embraced by people worldwide and mark a new adventure for France, unlike any before.

Mera Hoardings specializes in executing global sports out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaigns and is particularly passionate about sports promotions. We recently concluded an ICCT20 World Cup global Outdoor Media campaign and have forged significant, long-term partnerships with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Notably, Mera Hoardings has demonstrated expertise in Tokyo Olympics outdoor advertising campaigns and is well-positioned to deliver exceptional results for the Paris Olympics 2024 with pan-India out-of-home (OOH) campaigns, having established strong associations with the Olympics Associations of India.

"We are currently running Team India OOH campaigns across India, featuring "GOOD LUCK TEAM INDIA” in prominent outdoor media formats near crowded areas in metro cities. Our Digital Out-of-home campaigns (DOOH) are also being carried out in metro stations, railway and bus stations, supermarkets, malls, multiplex theatres, and residential apartments to reach every Indian and motivate them to support Indian Olympic Games. We are thrilled to be collaborating with the IOA team.

Our ground-breaking campaign is taking the "Good Luck Team India" message to new levels, using maximalist art to creatively showcase the diverse Indian state-represented players in a surprising and unique way. We are planning to execute a Good Luck campaign for Team India players in order to captivate the Indian audience at Times Square, USA. This innovative out-of-home campaign is aimed at generating excitement for Olympic sports and promoting the tournament through advertising."

"India has a population of 1.428 billion, but only 117 athletes represented the country in the Paris Olympics. We need to focus on training and promoting sports in all disciplines. Small countries are sending 400-500 athletes and winning many gold medals, while we are still lagging behind. As a part of the outdoor advertising industry, I am pushing the boundaries of sports through billboard campaigns. This will help create branding and visibility for every athlete. Cheering Team on Every Outdoor Media- Good Luck to Team India”